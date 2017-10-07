Nelly arrested, accused of raping woman on tour bus

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly was arrested early Saturday in Washington state after a woman accused him of raping her on his tour bus.

Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was arrested in his tour bus outside a Walmart. He will have his first appearance before a judge "at some point," Stocker said. Nelly was scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Wash., on Saturday night.



Nelly performed at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Wash., on Friday night. He's on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, called the rape claim a "completely fabricated allegation."

"Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation," Rosenblum said in an email.



Nelly is a three-time Grammy winner, including for the song "Hot in Herre," which won the best male rap solo performance award in 2002.

The song has been sampled and re-recorded by other artists and is ranked No. 21 on a Rolling Stone magazine list of top summer songs. Nelly is also known for the hits "My Place" and "Over and Over." He appeared in the 2005 film "The Longest Yard."

The following year he shared a Grammy for the song "Shake Ya Tailfeather" with Murphy Lee and Sean Combs.

