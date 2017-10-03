Jennifer Lopez postpones Las Vegas shows following deadly shooting

Jennifer Lopez postponed several of her shows in Las Vegas on Tuesday after Sunday night’s deadly shooting at a country music festival.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino announced the singer’s “All I Have” shows planned for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at The AXIS will be rescheduled, Entertainment Tonight reported.

"Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred," Planet Hollywood said in a statement to ET. "Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Lopez, 48, expressed her condolences to the victims of the shooting early Monday, posting a photo of a heart over the Las Vegas Strip with the caption: “I [love] Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning." She also shared locations for people to give blood for the victims.

The singer began her Las Vegas residency in January 2016.

Several other shows were canceled at resorts around The Strip after the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others. MGM Resorts canceled all shows, including Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson ONE” and the Blue Man Group, that were scheduled on Monday, according to ET.

It’s unclear if shows scheduled for later this week, including Celine Dion’s show, will go on.

A gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, fired into a crowd of concertgoers on Sunday night while Jason Aldean performed.

Sunday night’s incident was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.