'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines: Major moments you should know

The couple tied the knot after meeting in 2001.

Joanna had worked for her father's Firestone business and starred in its television commercials, Country Living reported.

Chip told PopSugar that Joanna's father had put a family photo up behind a store counter, recalling, "I knew I'd marry her one day just by the picture on the wall."

Chip regularly went to the business looking for Joanna, and when he met her, he told her that he recognized her from the commercials, according to Country Living.

Together, Chip and Joanna are parents to Drake, 12; Ella, 10; Duke, 9; and Emmie, 7.