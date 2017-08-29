'Game of Thrones' season seven finale breaks audience record

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” can add another achievement to its list.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

An all-time high of 12.1 million viewers tuned in Sunday to watch the finale of the seventh season of the epic fantasy drama, according to Nielsen. An additional 4 million caught the episode on streaming channels.

KATHY GRIFFIN: I’M NO LONGER FRIENDS WITH ANDERSON COOPER

The seven-episode second-to-last season began with 10.1 million viewers, while episode 5 drew 10.7 million, their previous record.

‘BIG BANG THEORY’ STAR KALEY CUOCO ON RESCUING ABANDONED DOGS: ‘IT MAKES ME SICK’

This season “Game of Thrones” has regularly ranked as the second-most-viewed series each week among all programs, both cable and broadcast. Its eighth and final season was slated to air next year but The Hollywood Reporter said the series may not run until 2019 due to production.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.