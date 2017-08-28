8 things you didn't know about 'The Andy Griffith Show'

Few television comedies are more synonymous with the 1960s than "The Andy Griffith Show."

A spinoff of "The Danny Thomas Show," it aired on CBS between October 3, 1960 and April 1, 1968, bringing to life the colorful characters and comedic situations of a fictional town called Mayberry.

The 249 episodes followed Sheriff Andy Taylor (Griffith), his bumbling deputy Barney Fife (Don Knotts), son Opie (Ronnie Howard) and the lovable Aunt Bea (Frances Bavier).

Here are a few fun facts you might not know about this TV classic: