Cops called after Kate and Jon Gosselin's blowout fight at orthodontist office

Police in Pennsylvania said they were called to an orthodontist’s office Tuesday after a dispute over custody broke out between Jon and Kate Gosselin, of “Jon and Kate Plus 8” fame.

The couple, who divorced in 2009, were reportedly arguing over their 13-year-old daughter and who would take her home from the orthodontist’s office in Wyomissing, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“The call came in at 1:10 this afternoon for a verbal domestic argument … over the custody of one of their 13-year-old daughters,” a spokesperson from the Wyomissing Police Department told Entertainment Tonight. “No one was arrested and the daughter did go home with the father after she expressed that was her desire to do.”

“There was a fairly lengthy argument as far as both parents had conflicting versions of a child custody agreement," the spokesperson continued. "Basically, both stated something different and we referred the matter over to our county district attorney. The district attorney then reviewed it and the district attorney's words were that the order was sufficiently vague to interpret who was supposed to actually have custody today. Both parents read their version of the order and thought they should have had custody of the child today. So, we referred them back to the court system to try and get clarification from the court system on who's supposed to have the child on certain days.”

This is not the first time the split couple have had a dispute over their children. Earlier this month, Kate Gosselin reportedly attempted to pull their daughter, Hannah, 13, from Jon’s car, according to In Touch Weekly. Emergency services were called after Hannah claimed her arm was hurt in the ordeal.

Apparently, the incident occurred after “Jon and Kate had a hearing with a judge after Hannah refused to go back to Kate’s house,” according to In Touch Weekly.

The couple’s children include twins Mady and Cara, both 16-years-old, and sextuplets Joel, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin and Leah, who are all 13 years old.