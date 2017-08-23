Prince Harry slams paparazzi for photos of dying Princess Diana

Prince Harry slammed the paparazzi in a new documentary for causing his mother Princess Diana's deadly crash in Paris 20 years ago, then photographing his dying mother instead of helping her.

Harry spoke openly about her mother's death in the new BBC documentary, "Diana, 7 Days," saying the "hardest things to come to terms with" was the photographers' lack of remorse and help for Diana on the night of the deadly car crash.

"I think one of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people that chased her through into the tunnel were the same people that were taking photographs of her, while she was still dying on the back seat of the car," Harry said.

"William and I know that. We've been told that numerous times by people that know that was the case," the prince added.

Harry blamed the paparazzi for the crash and said though his mother had suffered severe head injury after the crash, she was "very much still alive" in the backseat.

"Instead of helping, [they] were taking photographs of her dying on the back seat. And then those photographs ...made their way back to news desks in this country," Harry recalled.

The documentary is scheduled to air on BBC1 Sunday night and features both Harry and Prince William opening up about the days following Diana's death. Harry praised his father, Prince Charles, for his support and said Queen Elizabeth II removed all newspapers to allow them to privately grieve.

"Our grandmother deliberately removed the newspapers and things like that, so there was nothing in the house at all, so we didn't know what was going on," Harry said.