Fame and religion caused Anna Faris and Chris Pratt split, source says

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, who announced on Sunday that they’re splitting after eight years of marriage, have been having problems for at least a year and a half, we’re told.

“They’re very competitive with each other,” says a source. “At parties they compete over who’s funniest and get insecure if they’re not.”

The discord also has to do with Pratt’s soaring career, with leads in “Jurassic Park” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“When he started getting big roles and losing weight, she wasn’t the big star anymore,” the source said. “He’s also very, very religious, and she’s not religious.”

Reps didn’t get back to us.

This report originally appeared in Page Six.