Chloe Grace Moretz said male co-star told her she's 'too big'

Chloe Grace Moretz said she was fat-shamed by a former male co-star.

The actress told Variety that when she was 15-years-old, her co-star, who was in his early twenties and played her love interest, said, “I’d never date you in a real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size.”

The film star opted to not reveal the actor’s name but did say, “It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

The “Carrie” actress said she "went bawling" to her brother who was "so angry" when he heard what had happened.

“I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard…It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark," she shared.

The now-20-year-old star recalled another upsetting incident with another actor on set to the outlet.

“I’ve had a younger male lead ostracize me and bring up fake issues just to try and put me in my place, and make things up to the director…things that are crazy, things that I would never do, unprofessional things that would make no sense,” Moretz said.