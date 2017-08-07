entertainment

Amy Schumer joins Steve Martin's Broadway comeback

By Tyler McCarthy
Comedian Amy Schumer, recipient of the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, poses at the Britannia Awards hosted by BAFTA Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok - RTX1U280

Amy Schumer and Steve Martin are teaming up for laughs — on Broadway.

The actress and comedian will star in Martin's four-person comedy "Meteor Shower" at the Booth Theatre starting in November. It's about two couples who get together to observe the celestial event that inspires the title.

Schumer will be joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti and Alan Tudyk (Too-diek). Schumer and Key will be making their Broadway debuts. Martin was last represented on Broadway with his bluegrass-driven musical "Bright Star."

"Meteor Shower" made its debut at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego last year.

