Amy Schumer joins Steve Martin's Broadway comeback

Amy Schumer and Steve Martin are teaming up for laughs — on Broadway.

The actress and comedian will star in Martin's four-person comedy "Meteor Shower" at the Booth Theatre starting in November. It's about two couples who get together to observe the celestial event that inspires the title.

Schumer will be joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti and Alan Tudyk (Too-diek). Schumer and Key will be making their Broadway debuts. Martin was last represented on Broadway with his bluegrass-driven musical "Bright Star."

"Meteor Shower" made its debut at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego last year.