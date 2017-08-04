Madonna's brother: My sister is 'horrific'

They’ve just reconciled after a bitter feud kept them apart for a decade since he wrote an explosive bestseller about her, but now Madonna’s brother is doing it again.

In a fiery new interview, Christopher Ciccone has accused the pop queen of blacklisting him in Hollywood — and says he could have written another tell-all book about just how “horrific” she is.

His fresh blow comes nine years after the publication of his b—hy bestseller, “Life with My Sister Madonna,” which destroyed their relationship.

In an exclusive chat, Ciccone, who for years was her backstage dresser and show designer, said: “I could have written that book, the book about how horrifying she is or can be, but I didn’t write that book. I was just looking for a little recognition for the work I’ve done for 20 years with her, that it wasn’t one person.”

In his 2008 book, Ciccone told how his sister was bossy, sweaty, moody and, above all, mean.

Both still deeply scarred by their mother’s death in 1963, Madonna had brought Ciccone to New York and employed him — but also demeaned and underpaid him and, he claimed, even outed him as gay on television.

Reflecting on the row, Ciccone says: “When I got back to LA my 500 acquaintances suddenly turned out to be four friends. She’s quite powerful in Los Angeles, in the industry. I was working in the industry doing music videos and tours and it was difficult to get work, if not impossible.”

But Ciccone reckons Madonna has lost her way without him and says he is barely able to watch her live shows now because she lost sight of what her fans want.

He said: “Her performance lost its theatricality to me and lost its connection to the audience. That was disappointing. How many tours have there been since ’94? Five? It’s difficult to watch them because I know what she’s capable of. It’s all screens and projections and Kabbalah and all this other stuff that the audience doesn’t really connect to.”

In his book, Ciccone also wrote savagely about Madonna’s sexual partners — actor Sean Penn was “intense,” former personal trainer Carlos Leon “thick” and Brit film director Guy Ritchie “a poser.”

He adds: “I haven’t spoken to any of those guys and nor do I wish to. There’s not a single word in that book that isn’t true. If it hadn’t been, I’d have been sued.”

But in a show of solidarity, Ciccone backed his sister over Lady Gaga, who he called a “court jester.”

He added: “I have nothing against Lady Gaga, she had some great tracks. I was never a fan of her performances or music videos as I always felt she was ripping us off.” He also shares his sister’s disapproval over Universal’s forthcoming Madonna biopic, “Blond Ambition.”

In April she wrote on Instagram: “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen, only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”

Supporting her, Ciccone said of the script: “I read it, it’s utter crap. Number one, I don’t even exist. I’m not even there. Then they got the names wrong, the timings wrong, the places wrong, events incorrect. On top of that, it’s a s—ty script.”

And he insists the siblings have made progress, crediting their elderly father Tony for helping to repair their rift.

He said: “We’ve gotten past that, we talk. I just talked to her a couple of weeks ago when I was at my father’s vineyard. We email each other. Well, it’s passed for me, but I do know Madonna likes to hold grudges. There’s nothing I can do about that.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.