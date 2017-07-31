Viral
Kris Jenner, 61, flaunts bikini body
Khloe Kardashian wants everyone to know she got it from her mama.
The reality star shared a picture of her mom, Kris Jenner, donning a bikini.
"Kris Jenner looking like a snack! I see you mommy!" Kardashian captured the snap of her famous mom.
The 61-year-old mom-of-six was wearing a halter bikini and a mesh shall in the sexy mirror selfie.
Jenner didn't share any bikini pictures on her own Instagram but has shared several photos of her vacation in France.