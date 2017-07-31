Kris Jenner, 61, flaunts bikini body

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Khloe Kardashian wants everyone to know she got it from her mama.

The reality star shared a picture of her mom, Kris Jenner, donning a bikini.

"Kris Jenner looking like a snack! I see you mommy!" Kardashian captured the snap of her famous mom.

The 61-year-old mom-of-six was wearing a halter bikini and a mesh shall in the sexy mirror selfie.

Jenner didn't share any bikini pictures on her own Instagram but has shared several photos of her vacation in France.

