'Flip or Flop's' Tarek El Moussa: Fatherhood 'is not easy'

Tarek El Moussa is still adjusting to his life as a single dad.

The HGTV star shares two children with his ex-wife and current "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina El Moussa.

The single star shared an emotional post on Instagram saying his job as a dad is his most important role.

"Well…my kids go home today and I’m sitting in my car on set as I write this," El Moussa wrote Thursday. "Being a dad is not easy...it takes love, hard work, patience and the understanding that everything you do today around your children will affect them for the rest of their lives."

The caption accompanied a photo of the dictionary's definition of the word "dad."

He added, "My number one goal in life that I WILL accomplish is being the best dad, friend and mentor to my children. I just love them so much and I want them to live the best life ever!"

Tarek and Christina El Moussa split last year and share daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 23 months.

