Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio goes topless on birthday trip

Sara Sampaio wanted to show off her birthday suit while soaking up the sun in Mexico.

Goodmorning paradise A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

The Victoria’s Secret model, who turned 26 on July 21, has shared several racy snaps from her birthday getaway in Tulum. In one photo, the Portuguese runway star posed topless and bare-faced while on vacation. She was joined by fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro.

Goodbye tulum! ❤️❤️ next sunny stop? 🤗☀️☀️ A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Sampaio, who first earned Sports Illustrated’s “Rookie of the Year” honor in 2014, was named a Victoria’s Secret Angels in 2015.

#tulum A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

“I couldn’t believe it,” she told Fox News at the time. “Things didn’t become real until the announcement… the moment the word [was] out, all of it just started to sink in… it’s pretty surreal.”

Let my bday weekend begin !!!! 🤗🤗💃🏽💃🏽 #tulum A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

And despite her whirlwind career, that hasn’t stopped the in-demand model from indulging on her favorite foods, including one Italian delicacy in particular: pizza.

Morning tulum 🤗🤗 A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

“I’d eat it everyday if I could,” she lamented under her breath.