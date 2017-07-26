'Big Little Lies' star Nicole Kidman says her husband helped her through filming, talks Season 2

Actress Nicole Kidman is one of the many cast members that makes HBO’s hit series “Big Little Lies” work so well for fans and critics alike. Now, she’s revealing the huge role her husband, Keith Urban, played in helping her reach those emotional places in Season 1.

Kidman plays Celeste Wright, a woman in a violently toxic and abusive relationship, on “Big Little Lies.” In order to meet the high emotional demands the role requires, the 50-year-old actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight that coming home after a day of shooting could have easily left her in a very dark and depressive state were it not for the “loving arms” of her husband and two children.

"Luckily I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that," she said. "[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain... Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out."

Whatever was going on that allowed Kidman to play the role of Celeste like she did clearly worked. The show was recently nominated for several Emmy awards and Kidman earned herself a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Because of the show’s popularity, many hope that the awards attention will be the push HBO needs to give it a second season.

“It inches us closer,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “But so much of it is trying to stay true to the characters and their voices. If we can do it, then it will be done. I believe their stories warrant it and I don’t want to abandon them. We don’t want to sell them short, either. But I’m hoping we can find it if we take the leap.”