'90 Day Fiance: Before the Ring's' Darcey, 42, tries to find love with Jesse, 24

Darcey is hoping she has found true love.

The 42-year-old single mom from Connecticut met 24-year-old Jesse from Amsterdam on an international dating app and now she's traveling to his native country to meet him for the first time.

Darcey's journey to visit her much younger boyfriend is chronicled on TLC's new series "90 Day Fiance: Before the Ring."

The show explores several Americans who have significant others overseas and their process of applying for a K-1 Visa.

'90 DAY FIANCE STAR' PAOLA REGRETS TOPLESS PHOTO SHOOT

"When I first saw Jesse's profile, the age difference didn't throw me off," Darcey said of seeing Jesse's dating profile for the first time in a clip from the series. "I'm 42, he's 24 so there is a big age gap."

She added she thinks Jesse is "the one" despite having never met in person.

Darcey admitted she was slightly deceitful in her dating profile when she first reached out to Jesse.

"I was a lot younger [in my profile picture and] mostly cropped from the midsection up," she revealed.

Darcey knows her relationship is a little "out there" but she's still hoping for a proposal at the end of her six week trip to Amsterdam.

Watch the sneak peak of "90 Day Fiance: Before the Ring" in the clip below. Catch Jesse and Darcey's story when the show premieres August 7 on TLC.