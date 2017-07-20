'Flip or Flop's' Christina El Moussa takes new boyfriend on vacation

Things appear to be heating up between Christina El Moussa and her new boyfriend.

The "Flip or Flop" star brought her boyfriend Doug Spedding on a vacation with her little sister to Bali. Her sister's boyfriend also tagged along.

El Moussa, who is separated from her co-star Tarek El Moussa, shared pictures of the romantic getaway on Instagram but quickly deleted them.

"Had so much fun spending the week in Bali ... some much needed R&R. So nice spending time with my little sis and our BF's," she wrote.

In the first picture, El Moussa and Spedding look cozy as they posed with monkeys.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The next picture was a group shot of the two couples at the beach with cups in hand.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

She also shared a shot of her and Spedding by the pool at sunset.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The mom-of-two told Fox News in May she was really excited for her trip to Bali.

"I am traveling to Bali with my sister and am excited to get real zen…yoga and spiritual healers," she told us.

She's also planning a big trip to South Africa.

"We will be visiting orphanages, wine tasting in Cape Town and going on safari at Ulusaba. Can't wait!"