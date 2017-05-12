10 things you didn't know about Christina El Moussa

Christina El Moussa became a celeb as one of the stars of HGTV’s hit show “Flip or Flop.” But El Moussa rose to new levels of fame when her split from her co-star husband Tarek unfolded in the tabloids.
“Flip or Flop” fans may think they know everything about the mom of two, but there are some lesser known facts about the HGTV starlet. She even shared some of those secrets with us.
1. Faith is an important part of her life
Christina goes to church and works with author and motivational speaker Tim Storey.
“Tim Storey has been a very inspirational person in my life the past few months," she told Fox News in an email. "His church is very spiritual and I love the inspirational messages he delivers.”
2. She can't get enough of...
Christina told Cara Clark Nutrition in a 2016 interview that she is crazy for peanut butter.
“The only thing I really crave (which is the only thing I craved during pregnancy too) is peanut butter... I am obsessed!!! Everyday I have a peanut butter 'perfect bar' and also always a snack of rice cake with peanut butter. I don't know what it is, I've never like peanut butter this much before! “
3. ‘Flip or Flop’ wasn’t her first foray into reality TV
In 2013, Christina served as a judge on HGTV’s “Brother vs. Brother.” The show stars “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott.
4. She's a workout tape star
In 2015, El Moussa released a pre-natal yoga DVD, titled "PRENATAL POWER YOGA!" A description for the video reads, "Join Christina, yoga instructor Lisa Ashton and nutritionist Cara Clark, as you are guided through one of Christina’s favorite prenatal yoga workouts, specifically designed for expectant mothers."
5. Christina is a globe-trotter
El Moussa has trips planned to Bali and South Africa in the coming months, she revealed to Fox News.
“I am traveling to Bali with my sister and am excited to get real zen…yoga and spiritual healers," she said.
She's also planning a big trip to South Africa.
"We will be visiting orphanages, wine tasting in Cape Town and going on safari at Ulusaba. Can't wait!"
6. She only shops organic
Christina told People magazine that she does her best to feed her two children organic foods, sticking to “a very clean and organic diet.”
“My kids have food allergies so we all try and limit gluten and dairy,” she revealed. “I eat five small meals a day that usually consist of overnight oats for breakfast, a green juice for a snack, salad with a protein for lunch, granola bar as a snack and then a healthy dinner of chicken or salmon and veggies, tacos or vegan chili.”
7. Her stress reliever is exercise
Christina relies on working out to keep calm.
“There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” she revealed to People magazine. “My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”
8. Christina is writing a book
“It's a motivational book about life lessons I've gone through and how I've overcome them," she told Fox News in an emailed statement. "Turning obstacles into opportunities.”
9. Her car was stolen during a house flip
In 2013, during a Long Beach house flip, Christina and Tarek’s black Escalade was stolen. The El Moussas were inside the home they were renovating when the theft occurred and the moment was caught on film. The police eventually located their car and the couple later sold it to one of their employees.
10. Her family has a new addition
Christina recently added a French bulldog named Cash to her family. She has happily shared snaps of the pup on Instagram and even created an account just for her Frenchie.
