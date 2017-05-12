10 things you didn't know about Christina El Moussa

Christina El Moussa became a celeb as one of the stars of HGTV’s hit show “Flip or Flop.” But El Moussa rose to new levels of fame when her split from her co-star husband Tarek unfolded in the tabloids.

“Flip or Flop” fans may think they know everything about the mom of two, but there are some lesser known facts about the HGTV starlet. She even shared some of those secrets with us.

