Stephen Colbert launches 'Trump Attacked Me on Twitter' hall of fame

By Kathleen Joyce
Fox News
Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert launched "Trump attacked me on Twitter hall of fame" and has been announcing recipients of the "award."

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert introduced the “Trump Attacked Me on Twitter' hall of fame on Tuesday and “awarded” the honor to a few of his guests who have been mentioned in a tweet written by President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Colbert had MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on his program and announced that they were first inductees into the mock “hall of fame.”

Trump tweeted last month that “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she was at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago early this year. Trump also called Scarborough “Psycho Joe” in the series of tweets.

In a video, Scarborough and Brzezinski and Scarborough said it was an honor to be the Colbert's first inductees.

Former Florida congressman Scarborough also revealed on Colbert’s show that he would be leaving the Republican party.

“I am a Republican but I’m not gonna be a Republican anymore,” Scarborough told Colbert. “I’m gonna be an Independent.”

On Wednesday night, Colbert added another inductee, John Oliver, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.”

Last October, Trump tweeted that John Oliver’s “people” called him to be on “his very boring and low rated show” but he said “NO THANKS.”  

Oliver thanked Colbert in a video for what “doesn’t feel like an honor.”

Oliver claimed his show’s staff did not call Trump to be on the program and that the president’s claim that he turned down the appearance request is a “total lie, a lie so meaningless it almost becomes meaningful because what type of moron would lie about something so pathetic?”

