Loretta Lynn home after stroke: Cancels 2017 tour dates, postpones album release

Loretta Lynn has returned home after suffering a stroke in May.

The country music legend said her new album will be delayed until next year and all her remaining tour dates this year have been canceled.

A statement released Wednesday by her record label said the 85-year-old singer-songwriter is back at her home in Tennessee after a stay at a rehabilitation facility. Lynn said she's getting stronger every day and her main focus is on making a full recovery.

"Thank you so much for all of your prayers, love, and support. I'm happy to say that I'm at home with my family and getting better by the day," she wrote on Facebook. "My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you."

She joked, "I’m just letting everybody know that Willie [Nelson] ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!"

Her next album, "Wouldn't It Be Great," on Sony Music Legacy Recording was scheduled to be released in August, but Lynn said in the statement she wanted to wait until next year so she can give it her full attention.

