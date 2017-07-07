Elizabeth Hurley, 52, flaunts bikini body on Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is ready for the summer season — and she isn’t afraid to prove it.

The 52-year-old British actress/model shared a selfie via Instagram Thursday for “National Bikini Day” where she wore a skimpy red bikini revealing her famous figure.

#nationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach 😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

However, the move isn’t a surprising one. Hurley, who has a 15-year-old son with American film producer Steve Bing, launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age,” she announced on the company’s site.

@elizabethhurley1 in our Ivory Snake Bikini #nationalbikiniday A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley Beach (@elizabethhurleybeach) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

She also told Closer Weekly in May that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood, but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

School's out @damianhurley1 😘😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

“It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school,” she said. “I love my life. I love change and I love new experiences.”