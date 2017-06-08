'7th Heaven' star Beverley Mitchell: 'I'm not as wholesome as I seem on TV'

Beverley Mitchell may be best recognized as Lucy Camden in the ‘90s series “7th Heaven,” but she’s all too willing to shed her good girl image.

“I’m not the prude I come across as on television,” the 36-year-old told In Touch. “I actually love swearing!”

The former child star played the emotional daughter of a minister from 1996 until 2007.

Shop small spotlight! @tinytags learn more about this adorable necklace and the face behind the brand!! Check out my blog link in profile! #shopsmall #momlife A post shared by Beverley Mitchell (@beverleymitchell) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

“In this industry, when you play a character for 11 years, you get typecast,” said Mitchell. “Producers don’t think of me as a drug addict or a sexy mistress — though maybe I don’t, either!”

These days, Mitchell lives in swanky Calabasas, Calif. with her accountant husband and two children, 4-year-old daughter Kenzie and 2-year-old son Sutton.

“In real life I am not as uptight,” she said. ‘I’m a really chill mom and get ridiculous when I’m watching sports. I scream.”

Morning snuggles!! You can see they are quite enthusiastic about it! Ha!!! #happysaturday A post shared by Beverley Mitchell (@beverleymitchell) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

While Mitchell is still hoping she won’t be boxed in to a certain role in Hollywood, she is open to a “7th Heaven” reboot.

“What they did with ‘Fuller House’ with the same characters, but a whole new concept. I think that could be a lot of fun,” she said.

Mitchell is currently appearing in an unscripted docu-comedy series titled “Hollywood Darlings” where she stars opposite former child stars and real-life friends Jodie Sweetin of “Full House” fame and Al Lambert from “Step by Step.”