Style
Kylie Jenner shows off fit figure, new camo collection
Kylie Jenner slipped into a skimpy outfit to debut her new camo collection.
The camouflaged-themed line will go on sale online on Thursday. Jenner also shared a revealing Instagram video modeling an outfit from the collection.
The 19-year-old, who became a star along with the rest of her family on E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” is no stranger to showing some skin. She often posts risqué photos on her ever-growing social media accounts.
Jenner is currently the second-most popular member of her family on social media. She currently has nearly 95 million Instagram followers, while her older half-sister Kim Kardashian has 100 million followers.
The camo collection is the latest business venture for the starlet. She has a successful cosmetics business and a clothing line with her sister Kendall.