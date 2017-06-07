Kylie Jenner shows off fit figure, new camo collection

Kylie Jenner slipped into a skimpy outfit to debut her new camo collection.

The Camo Collection launches tomorrow at 10am pst on KylieJennerShop.com A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

The camouflaged-themed line will go on sale online on Thursday. Jenner also shared a revealing Instagram video modeling an outfit from the collection.

all new camo collection drops on @thekylieshop tomorrow 😳 check out KylieJennerShop.com to see the countdown. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The 19-year-old, who became a star along with the rest of her family on E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” is no stranger to showing some skin. She often posts risqué photos on her ever-growing social media accounts.

kyliejennershop.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 5, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Jenner is currently the second-most popular member of her family on social media. She currently has nearly 95 million Instagram followers, while her older half-sister Kim Kardashian has 100 million followers.

The camo collection is the latest business venture for the starlet. She has a successful cosmetics business and a clothing line with her sister Kendall.

