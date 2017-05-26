Scott Disick moves on from fling with 19-year-old Bella Thorne

Scott Disick has already moved on from his teen gal pal Bella Thorne.

The reality star couldn't keep his hands off the 19-year-old actress earlier this week in Cannes but it appeared the father-of-three wasn’t content with the affections of just one woman.

Just one day after he was caught canoodling the Disney star in Cannes, TMZ reports Disick ditched Thorne and went back to his former flame Chloe Bartoli.

The former child star didn't lose anytime over Disick and took to Twitter saying, "Yo, this #cannes fancy life isn't for me."

Beautiful skies you have #cannes A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

SCOTT DISICK AND BELLA THORNE SPOTTED TOGETHER AT LAX -- SEE THE PIC!

Meanwhile, Disick's ex, 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, doesn’t seem to be concerned. She’s been gallivanting in Cannes, hanging out on yachts with her 23-year-old model boy toy, Younes Bendjima.

Disick and Kardashian were together on and off for a decade, and the two share three children.