Nick and Aaron Carter's father dead

Robert Carter, the father of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died.

Nick Carter shared the sad news on Twitter Wednesday.

"I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night," Nick Carter tweeted.

He asked fans to respect his family's privacy "at this difficult time."

Aaron Carter shared a photo of himself with his father shortly after the news of his death broke.

"My heart is [completely] shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad."

TMZ reports Robert Carter died Tuesday night in Florida at 65.

According to the gossip site, Aaron Carter said in a since-deleted tweet that his father was found unconscious.

Robert Carter was featured in the famous family's reality show "House of Carters."

Nick Carter rose to fame as a member of the Backstreet Boys. Aaron Carter also had a music career with hits like "I Want Candy."

This is not the first tragedy for the Carter family. Leslie Carter, one of the five Carter siblings, died from an overdose at 25-years-old in 2012.

