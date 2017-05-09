The Rolling Stones announce 'No Filter' European tour

The Rolling Stones are back and they’re headed closer to home.

The iconic rock group have launched a European tour titled “No Filter,” which will feature 13 gigs in nine countries starting on September 9 in Hamburg.

The European sojourn will include stadium performances in France, Germany and Spain. The tour will also highlight the first ever major music gig in the medieval Italian city of Lucca.

“I’m so excited to be touring Europe this autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we’ve never done before,” commented singer Mick Jagger in an official release sent to Fox News.

Guitarist Keith Richards added, “Hey Guys, here we come. See you there!!!!”

The upcoming tour follows last years’ jaunt through South America, which included a first-ever performance in Cuba.

