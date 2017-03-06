Charlotte McKinney surprises teen at prom

Charlotte McKinney — who dropped out of high school at 17 — went to a prom on Friday in Bloomington, California.

McKinney, 23, surprised student Samuel Castro, 16, as his date, and even brought him a boutonniere. The model volunteers with nonprofit Best Buddies, which works with “people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Castro already had a date, and the pair dressed in “Beauty and the Beast” costumes, but we hear the trio spent the night having fun and dancing.

