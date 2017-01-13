Robin Thicke has been accused of physically abusing his six-year-old son, according to new legal documents filed in the custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton.

In papers seen by TMZ it’s alleged that the pair’s son Julian told teachers that the pop star, 39, “spanked” and “punched” him on numerous occasions, and that the school reported his comments to Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services on Jan. 3.

The documents go on to claim that Patton, 41, stopped Thicke from seeing their child, telling him, “Julian is scared of you.”

The website alleges that actress Patton filed an emergency restraining order which states her ex can only see his son during daytime supervised visits.

However, the “Blurred Lines” singer has hit back at the allegations and states in documents that both he and Paula agreed on punishment that was “consistent with the law.”

“On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law – open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage,” he says. “I have never exceeded age-appropriate discipline, and thus never been an issue, nor has it been raised by Paula previously.”

Thicke then claimed Patton’s allegations were a result of not being invited to his father Alan Thicke’s funeral last month.

In documents he explained, “Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father and often made negative comments to me about my father. As such, she was not welcome at his funeral.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun.