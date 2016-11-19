'Fox & Friendsgiving' Recipes

PETE HEGSETH’S TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING STUFFING

Ingredients:

½ c. butter margarine

5 large celery stalks. chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 tsp. dried thyme

¾ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. dried sage

1 can chicken broth

2 loaves firm white bread, cubed

½ c. loosely packed fresh parsley leaves

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

In a 12” skillet, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Add celery and onion, and cook 15 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Stir in thyme, salt, pepper, sage, chicken broth, and ½ cup water. Remove skillet from heat.

Place bread cubes in a very large bowl. Add celery mixture and parsley. Toss to mix well.

Spoon stuffing into a 13”x9” glass baking dish. Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes or until heated through.

-----------------------

GRANDMA HEGSETHS’ PINK JELL-O

Ingredients:

1 box strawberry Jell-O

1½ c. Cool Whip

Instructions:

Make a small box of strawberry Jell-O, per instructions on the box. When fairly firm, fold in Cool Whip. Beat the mixture until blended and refrigerate until firm.

-----------------------

ABBY HUNTSMAN’S TURKEY CHILI

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 medium onions, chopped

1½ tsp. dried oregano

1½ tsp. ground cumin

1½ lbs. lean ground turkey

¼ c. chili powder

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

1½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 (28 oz.) can whole tomatoes

3 c. beef stock or beef broth

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

3 (15 oz.) cans small white beans, rinsed, drained

1 bag of frozen corn

Chopped peppers of all colors

Instructions:

In a large skillet, sauté peppers and onions in vegetable oil. Add spices and sauté until vegetables soften.

Add turkey to skillet and cook through.

Add remaining ingredients and simmer until cooked.

-----------------------

ED HENRY’S TRADITIONAL POTATO DUMPLINGS, KARTOFFELS

Ingredients:

5-6 potatoes

salt

½ c. flour, plus more

2 eggs

1 c. bread crumbs, plus more

Butter

Instructions:

Boil potatoes in salt water until softened. Be sure to boil the potato with the skin on to keep in the flavor.

Remove potatoes from water, peel them and mash them – keeping them lumpy. Add ½ cup of flour, 1 cup of bread crumbs and 2 eggs to the potatoes and mix together.

Put a little flour in your hands. Form handful of potato mixture into a ball, forming a dumping. Put the dumplings in a pot of boiling salt water.

Once boiled, take the dumplings out and set to the side.

In a skillet, sauté bread crumbs and butter. Top the dumplings with the bread crumb mixture and serve with gravy.

-----------------------

RICK REICHMUTH’S BROCCOLI AND RICE CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

1 onion, chopped

¼ c. butter

1 pkg broccoli, cooked & drained

1 c. cooked rice

1 can cream of mushroom soup

¼ c. water

½ c. Cheez Whiz

½ c. milk

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Sauté chopped onion in butter in a large skilled.

In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients

Put in greased casserole or 9”x13” pan. Bake for about 30 minutes.

