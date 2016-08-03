Blake Shelton, Adam Levine probably won't ever leave 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton fans can rest easy, as he and Adam Levine will likely never leave their coaching duties on "The Voice."

As E! Online reports, several representatives for NBC talked about Shelton and Levine’s success with viewers over 11 cycles of the popular television reality singing competition at the summer Television Critics Association press tour session on Tuesday.

“They love doing the show and they love the paycheck,” NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt joked.

Greenblatt compared Shelton and Levine to series regulars on a television show, explaining that their bromance is a major reason why people tune in every week to watch "The Voice."

More From Taste of Country Next: Blake Shelton for President

“If I can compare it to a scripted show, you kind of have your series regulars that you love. They are always hugely popular whenever we do testing and we’ve done a fair amount of that over 11 cycles,” he explained. “We think they’re the pillars of the show and then we have this revolving family of Gwen, Pharrell, now Miley and Alicia joining the pack.”

Each new season brings about a new coach or mentor and often “stirs up their bromance,” shared NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke. Shelton and Levine are the heart of the show, Greenblatt added.

Shelton addressed rumors that he was leaving the show in May during an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Today.

“I’ve heard many rumors that I’ve been fired,” Shelton admitted, adding, “I don’t plan on going anywhere. I’d like to stay there as long as I can. Of course I’m going to stay there!”