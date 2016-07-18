Miranda Lambert shares PDA pic for boyfriend Anderson East's birthday

Miranda Lambert has love for her boyfriend, Anderson East. The singer-songwriter celebrated his birthday on Sunday, which prompted Lambert to share an adorable candid photo of a smooch to wish him the best.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite ‘Bama’ boy!” Lambert writes, followed by several hashtags including “#candidkisses,” “#withtheband,” “#tourlove,” “rolltide” and “#TexasBama.”

A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 17, 2016 at 4:16pm PDT

East, a fringe country singer, turned 28 over the weekend while his ACM-winning girlfriend was opening Kenny Chesney’s Spread the Love Tour in Kansas City.

This is a rare PDA share for Lambert, who tends to stray away from filling her social media with the mushy personal details of her life.

“I really believe in leaving some mystery,” she tells with Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t need to know what everybody’s doing all the time — especially with heroes of mine.”

In fact, the Texas-native is ultra careful with what she shares with her 2.7 million Instagram followers. “To think of something clever or make sure you spell something right … I always have 14 people read it because I’m worried about all of it,” she continues.

The couple have been going strong since they made their debut on the 2016 ACM Awards red carpet. This is the first publicized relationship Lambert has been in since her divorce from country singer Blake Shelton last summer.

When she’s not stealing kisses from her new boo or making him dinner, Lambert has stayed busy this summer on the road with Chesney, as well as headlining her own Keeper of the Flame Tour, which runs through September. Her newest single, “Vice,” is slated for release Monday.