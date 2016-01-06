'The Soup Cleanse’

Creamy Carrot-Ginger Soup

YIELD: 6 servings

CLEANSE SERVING SIZE: 12 ounces

PREP TIME: 4 hours

COOK TIME: 1 hour and 10 minutes



Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 large yellow onions, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper, plus more to taste

10 large organic carrots, cut into ¼- inch pieces

6 cups Chicken Broth (page 141), Roasted Vegetable Broth, or store-bought low-sodium (MSG-free) version

1 inch fresh ginger root, peeled and grated

1 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice

Salt, to taste



Method:

Heat a large sauté pan or stockpot over medium heat and add the olive oil.

When the oil dances, add the onions, reduce the heat to low, and cover. Cook for about 20 minutes or until the onions are lightly colored and very tender. Stir in the pepper.



Add the carrots and chicken broth to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and add the ginger. Cover and cook for 25 to 30 minutes so the carrots are very tender.



Transfer the mixture to a blender, add the juice, and blend until completely smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Add salt to taste.



Return the soup to the pot if you’d like to warm it slightly before eating it right away, or pour it into a glass container and store in the refrigerator for up to three days.



Roasted Vegetable Broth

YIELD: 2¾ quarts (about 11 cups)

CLEANSE SERVING SIZE: 12 ounces

PREP TIME: 20 minutes

COOK TIME: 2 hours and 15 minutes



Ingredients:

4 large carrots, halved lengthwise

2 stalks celery, halved

1 fennel bulb, sliced into thirds

3 large onions, cut into thick slices

8 garlic cloves

2 zucchini, halved

4 shiitake mushrooms, wiped clean and halved

1 large parsnip, halved lengthwise

1 to 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

½ teaspoon red peppercorns or red pepper flakes

2 bay leaves

A few sprigs each of Italian parsley, oregano, and thyme

1 sheet of kombu



Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.



Combine the carrots, celery, fennel, onions, garlic, zucchini, mushrooms, and parsnip in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle the olive oil over them and toss to coat evenly. Arrange the vegetables in a single layer on baking sheets and roast for

30 minutes in the center of the oven. Rotate the vegetables on the pan and bake for another 30 to 40 minutes. They should be deeply caramelized and brown, but not burnt.



Transfer the vegetables to a large stockpot. Be sure to add all their juices as well, adding a small amount of water to the hot baking sheet to help loosen any bits that are stuck. Cover with 3 quarts of water and add the sea salt, peppercorns, and bay leaves.

