Good Eating: Labor Day Grilling

Executive Chef Gary Moran from Meet restaurant has two grilling favorites that you will want to try for yourself!

Chermoula Marinated Grilled Prawns with Black Pepper Peaches and Couscous

Yield: 4

Ingredients

2lbs giant prawns

2bu (bunch) cilantro

1bu parsley

2 cloves Garlic

1T (table spoon) coriander seed

2T cumin seed

1/2C olive oil

2pcs. Bird's Eye chilli

1pc lemon

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

4 pcs. peaches

1bu tarragon

2T cinnamon oil

1T butcher cracked black pepper

Salt to taste

2C Israeli couscous

3C water

1 pc red pepper

1 pc cucumber

1/2 bu basil

1T olive oil

Salt to taste

Black Pepper to taste

Method:

To make Chermoula -- wash the cilantro and parsley well, dry.

Chop cilantro, parsley ,chili and garlic.

Dry toast spices in pan over low flame, as this helps awaken the flavors.

Combine herbs, chili and garlic with spices, lemon juice and olive oil in blender, puree and season with salt and pepper.

Marinate de-shelled prawns in chermoula for 12 hour before grilling.

To make black pepper peaches -- cut the peaches in half and remove the stones.

Toss the peach halves in cinnamon oil, butchers black pepper and salt, place on grill.

Grill the peaches until they have nice grill marks but are still a bit firm to the touch.

Chop the tarragon and toss with the peaches.

Check the seasoning, the peaches should be sweet and peppery.

To make couscous -- dry toast the couscous in a pan until it starts to become light golden brown. The toasting gives the couscous a nutty flavor.

Pour the boiling water over the couscous and cook for 5 minutes. The couscous will expand as it absorbs the water.

Take couscous out of the pan and allow to cool.

Toss the couscous with olive oil finely diced cucumber, red pepper and chopped basil, season with salt and pepper.

To finish the dish -- grill the shrimp, be sure to wipe the grill with a lightly oiled rag so that the shrimp do not stick to the grill.

Put a spoon of the couscous on the plate, add two peach segments and 3 grilled

shrimp.

Garnish the plate with a few micro-greens, if available and serve immediately.

Grilled Tuna on Heirloom Tomato Carpaccio with Soy Ginger Vinaigrette

Yield: 4

Ingredients:

2 lbs tuna

6pcs heirloom tomatoes

2T tablespoon ginger

2T horseradish

2T shallots

2T diakon radish

3T kecap manis

3T Tamari soy sauce

1T Chinese black vinegar

2T sherry vinegar

1pc cucumber

3T ginger simple syrup

2T rice wine vinegar

1/2 bu (bunch)cilantro

Method:

Cut the Tuna into 4 equal portions. Set aside in refrigerator until ready to grill.

To make the vinaigrette -- cut the Horseradish, shallot, diakon radish and ginger into very small dice (in French cooking terms this is called brunios.)

Combine the diced aromatics with the kecap manis (Indonesian sweet soy sauce, available at Asian markets) Tamari soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar (also available at Asian specialty shops) and sherry vinegar.

Add the grapeseed oil and whisk vigorously to combine.

Finish with freshly ground black pepper.

To make the Cucumber salad -- cut the cucumber lengthwise and remove the seeds with a small spoon.

Cut the cucumber into thin ½ moons sprinkle with Kosher salt and place on a plate to drain. The salting removes the cucumber water so that it will better absorb other ingredients.

After ½ hour rinse cucumber to remove salt, pat dry with paper towels.

Mix ginger simple syrup and rice wine vinegar into cucumbers, add chopped cilantro and check seasoning. (Ginger simple syrup is easy to make- add equal parts sugar and water in a sauce pan and heat until sugar dissolves, then add a piece of fresh ginger and allow to steep. Ginger simple syrup is a good pantry item, it can be used to finish many vinaigrette's and marinated salads. It will keep forever in the refrigerator.)

To finish the dish -- slice the tomato's horizontally into thin slices.

Arrange tomatoes on plates and sprinkle with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Grill tuna to your desired temperature (I suggest rare) slice the tuna and arrange on top of tomatoes.

Place a small pile of the cucumber salad on the plate and drizzle the plate with the soy-ginger vinaigrette.

Serve immediately.