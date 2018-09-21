Expand / Collapse search
Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang dead at 61 due to illness

Associated Press
Official media say Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died at age 61 due to illness on Friday.

HANOI, Vietnam –  Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died. He was 61.

The official Vietnam News Agency says Quang died at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi on Friday due to a serious illness. It did not elaborate.

Quang hosted President Donald Trump during his first state visit to the communist country last year.

His last public appearance was at a Politburo meeting of the ruling Communist Party and a reception for a Chinese delegation on Wednesday.

Quang did not appear in public for more than a month last year, raising speculation about his health.

A career security officer, Quang was elected president in April 2016.