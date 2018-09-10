Separate Taliban attacks in Afghanistan kills 21: report

The Taliban attacked Afghan security forces in the country’s northern Kunduz province on Monday, killing at least 13 at a checkpoint, an official from the country told the Associated Press.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, a leader in the province, said those killed at the checkpoint were manning in Dashti Archi district and another 15 security forces were wounded. The firefight began late Sunday and continued into Monday morning.

Meanwhile in Zawzjan province, Provincial Police Chief Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani says Fighting Monday morning with Taliban in Khamyab district left at least eight police killed, forcing the troops to withdraw from a district headquarters to avoid civilian causalities after intense fighting. Three other police were wounded, he added, while seven Taliban were killed and eight were wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed both attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report