Boy, 15, beheaded himself with chainsaw after losing computer game: reports
Russian police are investigating claims a boy beheaded himself with a chainsaw after losing at a computer game.
According to reports Pavel Mateev, 15, went into his yard Monday morning before he “switched on a chainsaw and sawed off his own head.”
Russian media cited local sources saying that he was addicted to a computer game that his single mother had bought for him.
State owned Russian television channel NTV reported: “A teenager from Tomsk region committed suicide after he lost a computer game.”
It is unclear what computer game he was playing, but a female source said Pavel spent hours at his computer and that his “nerves gave in after a game”.
The local office of the Russian Investigative Committee gave no further details on Pavel’s case except to confirm a criminal case had been opened into incitement to suicide.
Russia has seen several so-called "death groups" allegedly incite children and teenagers to take their own lives whilst playing online games.