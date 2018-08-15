Suspect in London car ramming ID'd as British citizen from Sudan: reports

The suspect in a car ramming outside Parliament that was being treated as a terror incident has been named as Salih Khater, according to British media reports Wednesday.

Khater, a 29-year-old British citizen, is originally from Sudan, the BBC reported. He was being questioned by authorities in south London on suspicion of preparing an act of terror.

According to the Press Association, a Facebook page for a man of the same name says he lives in Birmingham, works as a shop manager, and has studied at Sudan University of Science and Technology.

A car plowed into cyclists and crashed outside Parliament on Tuesday. Two people were hospitalized and one person was released, Scotland Yard Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said. A woman was also being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The BBC reported that while the suspect wasn’t believed to be on MI5 or counterterrorism police’s radar, he was known to local police.

A motive has not been uncovered, but counterterrorism investigators suspect the incident is Britain’s fourth vehicle attack in 18 months.

