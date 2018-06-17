Comic Eurydice Dixon mourned in Australia at park where rape, murder occurred

Mourners paid respects Saturday to Eurydice Dixon, the late female comedian who was raped and murdered early Wednesday on a soccer field as she walked home from a performance.

Police, chaplains, fellow comedians and Red Cross personnel gathered at Melbourne’s Princes Park, where the slaying occured, to leave flowers and notes, the Southland Times reported.

“I am so sorry that this happened to you,” one message read. “I will never forget your name, Eurydice.”

Several female comedians expressed fear for their safety.

“Female comics frequently travel by ourselves late at night, it’s part of our job,” comedian Rose Callaghan said. “I am so sad and I feel scared and we should not have to bear the burden of this.”

Opposing soccer teams playing on a nearby field both appeared after their game to pay their respects. One team’s captain said that although soccer is perceived as a “man’s game” it was important to send the message that “we have to show women respect.”

Some people expressed concern that the neighborhood might not be as safe as they thought it was.

“I thought I was safe,” said one attendee who often rides through the park. “But maybe I need to be more careful in the future. I have a light on my bike but the lighting here, on the streets, are not good.”

Dixon’s final stand-up gig was at Highlander Bar in central Melbourne on Tuesday evening. One Twitter user posted a clip of Dixon's final show.

Dixon reportedly left the venue around 10:30 p.m. and walked home alone. The following morning, she was found dead.

A 19-year-old man named James Todd turned himself in to police and was arrested the same day. He was charged with rape and murder after appearing in court. Police believe that Todd and Dixon did not know one another.

Fellow Melbourne comedian Luka Muller has set up a GoFundMe page to support Dixon's family. As of Sunday, the page garnered more than $64,000 of its original $1,500 goal.

A vigil will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Princes Park, with more than 10,000 people expected to attend, the Age reported.