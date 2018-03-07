Yemen officials say UAE barring ships with government cash

Yemeni officials say the United Arab Emirates is barring ships carrying some 170 billion Yemeni rials ($680 million) from entering the southern port of Aden.

They told The Associated Press Wednesday the money is meant for the salaries of government employees who haven't been paid for over a year. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with reporters.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE.

Aden is under the control of the UAE, a key partner in the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Shiite Houthi rebels, who control most of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

The coalition is fighting on the side of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government, but the UAE has long been at odds with Hadi.