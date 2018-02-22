Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TERRORISM

Egyptian court sentences 21 to death on terrorism charges

Associated Press

CAIRO –  An Egyptian court has sentenced 21 people to death and seven others to up to life in prison on terrorism-related charges.

Thursday's verdict, reported by the state-run MENA news agency, can be appealed.

Out of the 28 on trial, only 12 are in custody while the others — 16 suspects — are at large.

Earlier on Thursday, six suspected members of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group were ordered detained for 15 days, pending investigation over joining a "terrorist" group.

The six were arrested on Wednesday night on a farm allegedly belonging to detained former presidential candidate, Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh, who was also formerly a Brotherhood member.

Egypt has been carrying out a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent since the 2013 military overthrow of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, a senior Brotherhood figure.