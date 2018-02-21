Pakistan looks to avoid being added to terror financing list

Pakistan says it has been given three months to prove it is doing enough to stay off an international watch list for countries that fail to curb the financing of terror groups.

Pakistan has been scrambling to stay off the list compiled by the Financial Action Task Force, which is currently meeting in Paris. The group declined Wednesday to confirm a tweet from Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif announcing the deadline. The group said it would not comment until it concludes its meeting on Friday.

In recent weeks Pakistan has begun confiscating the assets of a charity headed by India's most wanted man, Hafiz Saeed, who is also wanted by the United States. Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group accused of carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks.