Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Americas

At least 36 dead as bus veers off cliff in Peru

Associated Press
In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, a crashed bus lays on the bottom of a cliff in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff. (Andina News Agency via AP)

In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, a crashed bus lays on the bottom of a cliff in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff. (Andina News Agency via AP)  (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LIMA, Peru –   Police say at least 36 people were killed when a double-deck bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters (about 650 feet) down a cliff in southern Peru.

Highway Police chief Jorge Castillo tells The Associated Press that the death toll could rise. Police say at least 34 people are injured.

Health workers transport a man injured in a bus crash in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. At least 25 people were killed when their bus veered off a highway and tumbled 200 meters down a cliff. (AP Photo/Diego Ramos)

Health workers transport a man injured in a bus crash in Arequipa, Peru.  (AP)

The accident took place before dawn Wednesday near the province of Camana.

The cause wasn't immediately known, but accidents caused by reckless driving on poorly maintained mountain roads claim dozens of lives every year in Peru. In January 52 people were killed in the country*s worst road fatality in four decades.