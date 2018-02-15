Pakistan says Indian fire across border kills van driver

Pakistan's army says Indian fire has struck a school van from across the frontier in Kashmir, killing the driver and forcing residents to flee to safety.

Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says Indian forces in an "unethical and unprofessional" move Thursday targeted the school van in Battal village in Pakistan's part of Kashmir. He said it was a violation of international norms on the part of India.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials.

The incident comes days after India claimed gunmen belonging to the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed were behind a weekend attack on an army camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir, and warned Islamabad that it "would pay for this misadventure."

Kashmir is divided between India and archrival Pakistan. Both claim the region in its entirety.