Doctors Without Borders issue statement on sexual misconduct

International aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres says it has taken action on 24 cases of sexual harassment or abuse among employees last year and dismissed 19 people in the process.

The Switzerland-based organization also known as Doctors Without Borders issued a statement Wednesday saying it received 146 complaints or alerts from its staff, which number over 40,000, in 2017.

The group didn't specify where the alleged abuse occurred or who was fired.

It added its decision to reveal this information was to promote transparency. The statement came as British-based aid organization Oxfam faces widespread criticism after allegations surfaced that Oxfam staff paid for sex while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Government and charity regulators have criticized Oxfam for its lack of transparency in handling the matter.