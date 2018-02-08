Uruguay will extend aide to ex-Guantanamo inmates for a year

Uruguay's government has decided to extend for another year the economic aid that it has given six former Guantanamo Bay prisoners who resettled in the country in 2014.

The government liaison with the ex-Guantanamo inmates said Thursday that they will receive a minimum salary of about $450 until January 2019. Christian Mirza said the government will also pay their rent and might give them extra money to learn a trade, seek psychological therapy and study Spanish.

The financial support was expected to end in January 2018. But the former inmates have struggled to adjust in Uruguay.

Mirza said that two of them work at a low-paying parking garage. Another teaches English and Arabic, and a fourth is selling Middle Eastern food. The others are unemployed.