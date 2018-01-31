Macron on state visit to Tunisia to boost solidarity, ties

next

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has made numerous trips to Africa, is in Tunisia for two days to further boost the close partnership between France and the North African country, a budding democracy struggling economically while contending with Islamic extremists.

It is Macron's first state visit — the highest-level trip — since taking office last May, underscoring the importance of Wednesday and Thursday's event for both sides.

A four-point accord setting out ties for years to come in the economic, security and judicial, cultural and educational spheres was being signed.

His office said that Macron, traveling with a delegation of business leaders and cultural figures, will give a major speech Thursday before parliament to affirm French support for Tunisia's democratic transition as a model of hope for the Arab-Muslim world.