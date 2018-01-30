Expand / Collapse search
Indian ride-hailing service Ola plans to enter Australia

Associated Press

NEW DELHI –  Indian ride-hailing service Ola says it's planning to enter the Australian market, its first foray overseas.

The company announced Tuesday that it has begun inviting car owners in the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth to learn more about driving for the service. It plans to start commercial operations in Australia in early 2018.

The Indian app-based ride-hailing company will be in competition with Uber in the Australian market.