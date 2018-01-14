Thai boat catches fire at sea, wounding 16 people

Thai police say a speedboat caught fire in the country's south, wounding at least 16 people on board.

An officer at the Phi Phi island police station said the boat caught fire Sunday, sending the passengers jumping into the water. The officer said people on nearby boats pulled them from the water.

The Bangkok Post newspaper reported that the boat was carrying 26 Chinese tourists from Phuket to Phi Phi island.

Both islands are major tourist destination is Thailand's south.