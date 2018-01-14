Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Egypt reshuffles its government, appoints 4 new ministers

Associated Press

CAIRO –  Egypt's parliament has approved a limited Cabinet reshuffle, appointing new ministers for culture, tourism, local development and business.

Approval Sunday by the 596-seat chamber paves the way for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to swear in the new ministers.

The new ministers include French-educated Einas Abdel-Dayem, a career flute player currently in charge of the Cairo Opera House, an arts and music complex at the heart of Cairo that has been a beacon of culture for Egyptians since the 1980s.

Another woman, U.S.-educated economist Rania al-Mashat, takes over the tourism portfolio, a key job at a time when Egypt is struggling to revive the lucrative sector decimated by years of turmoil following a 2011 popular uprising.