North Korea

US deploys 3 B-2 stealth bombers to Guam in message to North Korea

By Lucas Tomlinson | Fox News
The U.S. Air Force announced it has deployed three nuclear-capable B-2 stealth bombers and 200 air personnel to Guam -- sending a strong signal to North Korea just a few days after its talks with South Korea. 

The B-2s join a number of B-1 conventional bombers already deployed on the Pacific island. 

It is unclear how long the B-2s will stay at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. 

The Air Force last sent a lone B-2 bomber to Guam in October, but only for a few hours as part of a long-range training mission from its home base in Missouri.  

The last time the U.S. sent three of the stealth bombers to Guam was in 2016.

